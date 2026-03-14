Thematics Asset Management Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Trending Headlines about BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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