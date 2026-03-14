Thematics Asset Management Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Trending Headlines about BJ’s Wholesale Club
Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised BJ’s FY2028 and several late‑2027/2028 quarter EPS estimates (e.g., FY2028 to $4.78, Q3/Q4 2027–2028 lifts), which supports a stronger medium‑term earnings outlook and suggests upside beyond the near term.
- Positive Sentiment: BJ’s is leaning into private‑label (Berkeley Jensen) after sales surged — that can boost margins and customer loyalty if the trend continues. BJ’s Wholesale Club doubles down on Berkeley Jensen as private label sales surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotional activity: short‑term member offers (one‑year membership deals, 50¢/gal gas discounts) may help retention and traffic but compress margins near term. You Can Get a One-Year BJ’s Membership for Just $20 Right Now BJ’s members can get 50¢ off every gallon of gas through March 16
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary from the Q4 call is available (useful for qualitative color on comps, membership trends and margin drivers) but does not change fundamental metrics by itself. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From BJ’s’s Q4 Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near‑term EPS estimates (Q1 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028 and trimmed FY2027 to $4.50), signaling some expected softness in shorter‑term results that likely weighs on the stock today.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ
BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.
Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.
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