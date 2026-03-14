United Financial Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 68,659 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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