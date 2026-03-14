WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $1,794,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5,193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,839 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Shopify by 246,359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,759,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,316,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,688,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Shopify Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify News Roundup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Phillip Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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