Topline Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Precipio, Inc. $PRPO

Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Precipio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Precipio currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Precipio Stock Performance

PRPO opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.22. Precipio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Precipio

(Free Report)

Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

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