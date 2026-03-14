Thematics Asset Management Buys New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 230,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $43.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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