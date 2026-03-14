Thematics Asset Management Takes $16.41 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 346,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.29% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 452.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,033.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $6,697,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $3,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

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JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 71,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,884,416.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,815,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,346,821.80. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 351,960 shares of company stock worth $17,367,657 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

See Also

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