Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) CEO Marino Garcia Sells 122,918 Shares of Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) CEO Marino Garcia sold 122,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $10,016,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

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Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.46). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 7,973.33%.The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNTH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company news: management announced an early Phase‑3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de‑risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Is Up 30.8% After Upsized Raise And Early Phase 3 “Go” Decision

Company news: management announced an early Phase‑3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de‑risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Positive Sentiment: Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near‑term liquidity positive for investors. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of its Upsized $719 Million Underwritten Public Offering…

Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near‑term liquidity positive for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest note: the most recent short‑interest data reported an anomalous zero‑share figure and essentially a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution.

Short-interest note: the most recent short‑interest data reported an anomalous zero‑share figure and essentially a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and invite profit‑taking.

Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near‑term sentiment and invite profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial backdrop: recent quarterly results included an EPS miss and very negative margins/returns, reminding investors that Dianthus remains a pre‑profit, high‑burn biotech—so upside is dependent on clinical progress and successful use of the new capital.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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