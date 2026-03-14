Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Air Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Air Canada had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

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Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

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