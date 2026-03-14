Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 272,594 Shares

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 272,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $16,025,801.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 866,444 shares in the company, valued at $50,938,242.76. The trade was a 23.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lorenzo Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, Lorenzo Simonelli sold 272,593 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $16,663,610.09.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

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Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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