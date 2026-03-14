Volterra Technologies LP Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

DexCom Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $64.24 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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