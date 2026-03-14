14,973 Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV Acquired by United Financial Planning Group LLC

United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of United Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 49,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 103,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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