Thematics Asset Management Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 637,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.43% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,290,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 880,394 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 3,234,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 802,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,991,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 113,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.73). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

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