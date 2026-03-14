Topline Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2,296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,770 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,723 shares during the quarter. InMode accounts for approximately 0.7% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of InMode worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 93.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

InMode Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $13.54 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $857.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. InMode had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 25.33%.The company had revenue of $103.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode’s product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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