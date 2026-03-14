Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$113.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$65.35 and a 52 week high of C$116.95.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$1,650,909.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at C$202,531.20. This trade represents a 89.07% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nutrien

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Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

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