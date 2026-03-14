Topline Capital Management LLC Has $24.10 Million Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. $CTKB

Topline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713,020 shares during the period. Cytek Biosciences makes up approximately 4.1% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned 5.43% of Cytek Biosciences worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

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Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $4.01 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.36). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 33.02%.The company had revenue of $62.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

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Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

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