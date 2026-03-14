29,791 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Acquired by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.