29,791 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Acquired by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.