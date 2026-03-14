von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF $SMIZ

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF makes up 0.9% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned 3.68% of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter.

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Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMIZ stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF Announces Dividend

Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

(Free Report)

The Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF (SMIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund aims to generate positive risk-adjusted returns by investing in small- and mid-cap US stocks. The actively managed fund selects companies based on analyst agreement, magnitude, upside, and surprise. SMIZ was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Zacks.

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