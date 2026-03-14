von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF $PAPI

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned 0.98% of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $295.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.43.

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Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad equity portfolio of US dividend payers, while utilizing a laddered, naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500. The fund seeks to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. PAPI was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Parametric.

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