Invesco Ltd. Has $4.07 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,435 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Visa worth $4,067,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $198,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $281,045,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

