Bodycote (LON:BOY) Releases Earnings Results

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 44.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bodycote had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Here are the key takeaways from Bodycote’s conference call:

Executives highlighted active portfolio reshaping under the Optimise programme — including the sale/closure of multiple sites — and target increasing Specialist Technologies to 35–40% of the portfolio by 2028 with a planned full run‑rate saving of at least £15m by mid‑2026.

FY25 delivered broadly stable core organic revenue (‑0.3%) with stronger H2 momentum, but core margin fell ~160bps to 16.8% and adjusted EPS declined to £0.444 ; cash conversion remained healthy at 78% and the full‑year dividend was held at £0.23 .

; cash conversion remained healthy at 78% and the full‑year dividend was held at . Energy and oil & gas were material headwinds — group oil & gas/project activity in Specialist Technologies fell ~40% and energy‑related revenues were down around 25%, removing high‑margin work and pressuring divisional profitability.

Management reported strong end‑market momentum in Aerospace & Defense (significant H2 acceleration) and industrial gas turbines , which they expect to drive a return to core organic growth and margin expansion in 2026.

(significant H2 acceleration) and , which they expect to drive a return to core organic growth and margin expansion in 2026. Capital allocation balances growth and returns — an additional £80m buyback announced (to complete by end‑2027), leverage at ~0.6x provides M&A firepower, and bolt‑on deals (e.g., Spectrum, Lake City) plus a >50‑target pipeline support targeted expansion.

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 686.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 449.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 800. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 753.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 685.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bodycote to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 775 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 825.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

