Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from $15.00.

2/24/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from $15.00.

2/20/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $16.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was given a new $14.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.25 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

1/27/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/22/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/14/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

