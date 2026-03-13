Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/4/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from $15.00.
- 2/24/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from $15.00.
- 2/20/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $16.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was given a new $14.00 price target by Evercore Inc.
- 2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.25 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..
- 1/27/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 1/22/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 1/14/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 900.00%.
Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.
