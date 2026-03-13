Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 7.7% increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 157.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

NYSE SUI opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.08.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

