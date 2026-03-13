Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total transaction of $23,070,311.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 298,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,096,383.61. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $940,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 155,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,293.42. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,252 shares of company stock valued at $27,888,535. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

