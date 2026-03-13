Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 510,127 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 510,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,808,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $395.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 365.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Tesla Energy Ventures won regulatory approval to sell electricity across Great Britain, opening a new, higher‑margin revenue channel beyond cars that supports Tesla's energy/software strategy.

Positive Sentiment: China production/deliveries rebounded in February (large YoY jump), which should help near‑term revenue recovery in Tesla's biggest non‑U.S. market. Investors see this as supportive even if the market treated the print as "already priced."

Neutral Sentiment: Tesla joined a coalition with tech firms (including Google) to improve grid operations — a strategic fit with its energy business but a multi‑year initiative before material earnings impact.

Neutral Sentiment: Tesla secured FTC approval to swap its xAI stake for a small SpaceX equity position — simplifies holdings and shifts exposure, but the near‑term cash/revenue effect is minor.

Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure from rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions (Iran) is weighing on growth/tech stocks and amplified selling in TSLA today.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts and trackers flagged deteriorating FSD safety metrics after recent software updates, raising regulatory and adoption risk for Tesla's high‑value software roadmap.

Negative Sentiment: Wall Street has cut delivery forecasts and warned the vehicle delivery slide could extend into a third year, which pressures near‑term revenue/margins as Tesla reallocates capital to AI/robotics.

Negative Sentiment: Executive departures (including a key robotaxi/back‑end director) and intensifying competition (e.g., Rivian's R2 push) add execution risk to Tesla's pivot from pure auto growth to AI/robotics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

