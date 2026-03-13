Invesco Ltd. Has $2.47 Billion Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,247,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,419 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.98% of Philip Morris International worth $2,473,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

