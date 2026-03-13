Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of Applied Materials worth $1,634,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $430.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $315.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.46.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $337.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $395.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,624.78. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied announced partnerships with Micron and SK Hynix to develop next‑generation AI memory chips — a direct demand driver for AMAT’s wafer‑fab equipment and services if customers scale production. Applied Materials and Micron Are Partnering on Memory

Applied announced partnerships with Micron and SK Hynix to develop next‑generation AI memory chips — a direct demand driver for AMAT’s wafer‑fab equipment and services if customers scale production. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage has highlighted AMAT’s AI exposure and momentum; reports note the stock reacted higher to the memory deals and analyst writeups emphasize resilience in the semiconductor rebound — supportive for investor sentiment and valuation. Applied Materials stock gains on AI memory deals

Market coverage has highlighted AMAT’s AI exposure and momentum; reports note the stock reacted higher to the memory deals and analyst writeups emphasize resilience in the semiconductor rebound — supportive for investor sentiment and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces (Zacks, JPMorgan summaries) continue to call out Applied as a beneficiary of a semiconductor equipment rebound, reinforcing longer‑term earnings and margin expectations. Zacks Analyst Blog on Applied Materials

Analyst/commentary pieces (Zacks, JPMorgan summaries) continue to call out Applied as a beneficiary of a semiconductor equipment rebound, reinforcing longer‑term earnings and margin expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Public short‑interest data shown in the feed appears anomalous (0 shares / NaN change) and gives no actionable signal about bearish positioning — treat as unreliable until clarified by official exchange short‑interest releases.

Public short‑interest data shown in the feed appears anomalous (0 shares / NaN change) and gives no actionable signal about bearish positioning — treat as unreliable until clarified by official exchange short‑interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks, including peers, slid amid higher oil prices and Middle East tensions that pushed risk‑off flows; macro/geopolitical volatility is pulling cyclical names like AMAT lower despite company‑level positives. Nvidia, Broadcom, Micron Fall as Oil Risk Sends Shockwaves Through Tech

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

