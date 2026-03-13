Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 13th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 2.5% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
GLDY stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
