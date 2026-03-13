Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 13th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 2.5% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

GLDY stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

