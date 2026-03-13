Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.25 on April 6th

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.