Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.Universal Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake PR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,260,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 164,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 158,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) is a leading provider of sensing and control technologies for the smart home and consumer electronics markets. The company specializes in design, development and manufacturing of remote control devices, wireless connectivity modules and integrated sensing solutions. Its core expertise lies in infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls, voice-enabled control devices and universal remotes that allow consumers to manage multiple home entertainment and automation systems through a single interface.

In addition to traditional remote control products, Universal Electronics has expanded its portfolio to include Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, home-automation hubs and cloud-based management platforms.

