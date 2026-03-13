Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. 10Elms LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $977.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,039.17 and its 200 day moving average is $947.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

