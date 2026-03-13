Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 117.63% and a negative net margin of 702.71%.The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Vuzix’s conference call:
- Vuzix has refocused its strategy on two growth engines — OEM products and waveguide manufacturing/engineering services — and expects OEM/waveguide revenue to climb quarter-over-quarter in 2026 and surpass branded enterprise sales.
- Management highlighted concrete customer traction — a custom Amazon deployment expanding into multiple sites, Collins Aerospace production orders, and a leading automaker program expected to enter production by year-end — signaling potential near-term revenue ramps.
- Strategic funding and partnerships strengthened the balance sheet, including Quanta’s cumulative $20 million investment plus $14.3M in ATM proceeds (total $24.4M raised in 2025), leaving cash of $21.2M and no debt, which management says funds operations into 2027.
- Financials showed modest top-line growth (FY 2025 revenue $6.3M, +9% YoY) and a smaller net loss ($32.3M vs $73.5M) aided by a prior-year impairment, but revenue remains small and concentrated while operating cash burn was ~$18.8M in 2025.
- Investment intensity and execution risk remain — R&D rose 31% to $12.6M for LX1 and waveguide work and there is underutilized manufacturing capacity; management also described the OEM ramp as “bumpy,” so timing and scale of revenue realization are uncertain.
NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.
Vuzix’s product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.
