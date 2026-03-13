Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 117.63% and a negative net margin of 702.71%.The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Vuzix’s conference call:

Vuzix has refocused its strategy on two growth engines — OEM products and waveguide manufacturing/engineering services — and expects OEM/waveguide revenue to climb quarter-over-quarter in 2026 and surpass branded enterprise sales.

Management highlighted concrete customer traction — a custom Amazon deployment expanding into multiple sites, Collins Aerospace production orders, and a leading automaker program expected to enter production by year-end — signaling potential near-term revenue ramps.

Strategic funding and partnerships strengthened the balance sheet, including Quanta’s cumulative $20 million investment plus $14.3M in ATM proceeds (total $24.4M raised in 2025), leaving cash of $21.2M and no debt, which management says funds operations into 2027.

Financials showed modest top-line growth (FY 2025 revenue $6.3M, +9% YoY) and a smaller net loss ($32.3M vs $73.5M) aided by a prior-year impairment, but revenue remains small and concentrated while operating cash burn was ~$18.8M in 2025.

Investment intensity and execution risk remain — R&D rose 31% to $12.6M for LX1 and waveguide work and there is underutilized manufacturing capacity; management also described the OEM ramp as “bumpy,” so timing and scale of revenue realization are uncertain.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.

Vuzix’s product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.

