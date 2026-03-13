Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$132.64 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KEL opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 50,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,852,250. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. Also, insider Patrick William George Miles sold 94,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$757,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 911,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,322,195.65. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 224,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEL

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.