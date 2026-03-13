Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

