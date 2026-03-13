Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,607 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $21,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $21,932,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 84.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 547,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,662,000 after purchasing an additional 250,427 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $253.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $259.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.48.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

