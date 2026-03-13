South Plains Financial Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.8% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $90.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

