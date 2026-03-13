BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 6th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.59). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $100,246.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,885.60. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 725.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 111.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 1,171.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in BRT Apartments by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates multi-family residential properties. The company targets mid-market apartment communities and seeks value-add opportunities through renovations, operational efficiencies and active asset management. Its investment strategy is focused on generating stable, long-term rental income and potential capital appreciation from its portfolio of rental properties.

Established in 2013, BRT Apartments Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.