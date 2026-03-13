Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences Q1 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.57. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

