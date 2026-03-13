Global Endowment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

