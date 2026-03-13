Seven Mile Advisory Buys 2,782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JNJ opened at $242.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

