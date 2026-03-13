Global Endowment Management LP Has $36.09 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF $BBRE

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up about 4.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 3.89% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $36,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000.

BATS:BBRE opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $103.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

