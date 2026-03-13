ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. ATRenew had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $893.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.75 million.
Here are the key takeaways from ATRenew’s conference call:
- Management reported record results — Q4 net revenue RMB 6.25B (+29% YoY) and FY2025 net revenue RMB 21.05B (+28.9% YoY); non‑GAAP operating profit was ~RMB 180M in Q4 (+38.1%) and ~RMB 560M for the year (+35.5%), with Q1 2026 revenue guidance of RMB 5.86–5.96B.
- The retail‑first and refurbishment strategy scaled quickly — 1P2C retail revenue rose 88% YoY to a record 41.7% share of product revenue, and compliant refurbishment revenue grew 90.8% in Q4, improving higher‑margin mix.
- Operating costs and channel commissions increased materially — non‑GAAP selling expenses rose 44.1% in Q4 (selling expense ratio up to 7.4%), merchandise and fulfillment costs also grew, indicating continued cost pressure even as margins modestly improved.
- International expansion is progressing — self‑operated export channels posted four consecutive quarters of sequential growth with peak monthly revenue >RMB 50M, and management plans further platformization and localized overseas recycling pilots (early‑stage execution risk remains).
- Board actions signal shareholder returns and confidence — the company repurchased ~1.3M ADS for ~$5.8M in Q4 and declared a FY2025 cash dividend of $0.10 per ADS (total ~ $23.5M).
ATRenew Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on RERE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Key Stories Impacting ATRenew
Here are the key news stories impacting ATRenew this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced a cash dividend of $0.10 per share (record date April 6, payment April 24), which supports yield-seeking demand and can underpin the share price by returning capital to shareholders.
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 FY2025 earnings call highlighted robust revenue growth but rising costs — that shows top-line momentum but margin pressure that makes near-term profitability uncertain. Q4 2025 Earnings Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on management commentary and guidance nuances. Earnings Call Transcript (Yahoo) Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company updated Q1 2026 guidance in the March filings/notes, but the published entry shows a blank/missing EPS figure — this creates short-term forecasting uncertainty until management clarifies guidance.
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research (analyst B. Lantier) issued multiple quarterly EPS estimates and a FY2027 outlook on March 12, projecting sustained quarterly losses through 2026–2027 and a FY2027 EPS of ($0.22). That contrasts with the current consensus full‑year EPS of $0.09, representing a material downgrade that could pressure valuation and investor sentiment if other sell‑side firms follow suit.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,857,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ATRenew by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,950,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 436,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.
