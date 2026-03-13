Global Endowment Management LP Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4,927.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price target on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Illumina Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.