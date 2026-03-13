Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Lowered by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 18.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $144,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,835,000 after buying an additional 22,636,769 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,426,000 after buying an additional 4,217,095 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

