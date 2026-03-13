Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Kamada had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.07 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Kamada’s conference call:

Kamada affirmed 2026 guidance of $200–$205 million in revenues and $50–$53 million of adjusted EBITDA, implying ~13% and ~23% midpoint growth driven solely by organic initiatives.

Strong 2025 financials — revenue of $180.5 million (+12%), adjusted EBITDA of $42 million (+23%), $25.5 million cash from operations, and a declared dividend of $0.25 per share (~$14.4 million).

Commercial momentum in lead products — KedRAB sales rose to ~$54 million in 2025 with a firm $90 million minimum commitment for 2026–2027 and supply through 2031; Varizig and GLASSIA also contributed growth, including a WHO tender for Varizig in Latin America.

Cytogam sales declined in 2025, which management attributes to greater uptake and access of antivirals; the company has launched a post‑marketing research program (including the SHIELD trial) to try to recover usage.

Plasma collection ramp underway — centers are ~30–40% ramped (Houston FDA‑approved; San Antonio expected H1‑2026), targeting full capacity by end‑2027, with specialty‑plasma margin benefits expected to start in 2027 and beyond.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.69 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Kamada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kamada by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 196,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Kamada by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kamada by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

