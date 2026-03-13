Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

Big value push could drive traffic and same-store sales: McDonald’s plans to roll out $3 value items and $4 breakfast deals in the U.S. beginning in April — a direct attempt to regain price-sensitive customers and boost visit frequency. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Tigress Financial raised its price target to $385 and maintained a Buy rating, citing McDonald’s multi-year growth strategy and brand strength — a near-term catalyst for investor confidence. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total value of $862,220.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. This trade represents a 23.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $324.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.43. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

