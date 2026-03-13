Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,777 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $62,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 55,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.70, for a total transaction of $16,424,515.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,718,956.30. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,092.84. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $302.19 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.43 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.68 and a 200-day moving average of $284.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

