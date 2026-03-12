Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Decreases By 94.3%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,486 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 12th total of 43,253 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.1%

FLN stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.