Short Interest in AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI) Declines By 95.6%

AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,111 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 12th total of 48,353 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AB International Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUFI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AB International Buffer ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,089,000 after purchasing an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AB International Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AB International Buffer ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

AB International Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BUFI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598. AB International Buffer ETF has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $41.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

AB International Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB International Buffer ETF Intl Buffer ETF (BUFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFI was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

