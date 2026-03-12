KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 141,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 117,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

KDA Group Trading Up 12.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of C$27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

