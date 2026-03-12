Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Root (ROOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2026 – Root had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Root was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – Root was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c)”.

2/26/2026 – Root had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down from $150.00.

2/26/2026 – Root had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2026 – Root was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/13/2026 – Root was given a new $75.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Root was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company’s core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

